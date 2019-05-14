Bettendorf school board tries and fails to give superintendent the boot

BETTENDORF, Iowa-  Bettendorf's school board backed off on a vote to immediately terminate the superintendent's contract.

At the May 14 meeting, the board couldn't get another member to second a motion to end superintendent Mike Raso's contract.

The vote came after a closed-door meeting.

The board voted two months ago not to renew Raso's contract when it expires at the end of the next school year.

No one would say why the May, 14, vote for an immediate termination was scheduled.

Raso has been superintendent since 2016.

