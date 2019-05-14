× Am I drinking too much coffee? 20 ways to tell

Coffee and the caffeine it contains are considered a drug, and it could be the most widely consumed drug in the world.

In the United States, studies say almost 90% of people consume some kind of caffeine daily, and about 50% drink coffee every day, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

Caffeine also has many well-researched benefits, regular coffee drinking is associated with a higher metabolic rate, lower risks of Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, coronary heart disease in women, various nervous system diseases, and suicide, according to the American Heart Association.

Coffee is not for everyone, and most of these benefits should only be expected under certain conditions. For example, if you’re a sugar and cream in your coffee person, you negate many positives. On top of that, it can also be highly addictive and dangerous when consumed in excess.

20 Signs You Might Be Drinking Too Much Coffee courtesy of 24/7 Wall St

What is safe? Four cups of coffee, or up to about 400 milligrams of caffeine, are considered safe for most healthy adults, according to the Mayo Clinic.

More than that may be considered too much.

Decaf does not mean the item contains no caffeine. Decaf coffees and teas have less caffeine than the regular versions, but they still contain some caffeine, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.