Active weather pattern begins this weekend, lasts into June

Not what we really want to hear, but there's a more active weather pattern on the way. This is expected to bring back heavy rainfall and possible severe storms.

Humidity levels will increase dramatically Wednesday and Thursday before a disturbance sparks off a few thunderstorms into the weekend.

Dew points haven't really been into the 60s yet this year so it will feel quite summery by the time we work into Thursday and Friday. By this weekend, showers and thunderstorms are a good bet...but it will be far from a "wet weekend." Instead, we'll have scattered activity for an hour or two each day.

Next week and beyond, the pattern looks stormy. It's typical because the midpoint of severe weather season is late May.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen