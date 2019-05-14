× 4-year-old boy killed, man injured in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in Peoria say a 4-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Jeremiah L. Ward died about 6:30 p.m. Monday while being treated in an emergency room. Harwood says an autopsy was planned Tuesday.

Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says the man’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports a gunfire detection system indicated 22 rounds were fired. Police found the two victims in an apartment complex parking lot where a four-door blue sedan had bullet holes.

Police have no suspects and ask anyone with information to come forward.

The boy’s death is the tenth homicide so far this year in Peoria. He is one of four people shot in Peoria over the past week.