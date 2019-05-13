YOUR MONEY with Mark: No sign of a trade deal with China yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The U.S. is raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and President Donald Trump's now sending out a range of tweets, defending the negotiations, and attacking Democrats and his own pick to lead the FBI.

Sunday, May 12, he tweeted out, We are right where we want to be with China,' and claimed the U.S. will bring in billions of dollars in tariffs, but earlier in the day, the President's Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow contradicted the President's claim, admitting to Fox News that American businesses will feel the pinch from the trade war and that plans to raise tariffs on all Chinese imports could take some time.

"We don't think the Chinese have come far enough," Kudlow said. "It could be a couple of months or thereabouts."

The negotiations are ongoing, and the President appears to have the support of Republicans, though some, like Senator Rand Paul, are expressing concerns.

"Get this done because the longer we're involved in a tariff battle or a trade war, the better chance that we could actually enter into a recession because of it."

The President also used the negotiations as a rallying point later, tweeting China is hoping former Vice President Joe Biden or any other Democrat gets elected in 2020, because he says China, loves ripping off the U.S. That was one of many tweets lashing out at Democrats. Still, they're rolling on with their many inquiries and are now considering imposing fines on Trump officials who refuse to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

