The Eric Factor: Why the need for help goes up after water goes down

It's been nearly three weeks since a temporary levee broke, flooding much of downtown Davenport. Within days, a new record-high flood was recorded in the Quad Cities, exceeding the level of "The Great Flood of 1993."

Residents of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois were quick to react, volunteering dozens of hours of time to clean up flooded areas. Donations flooded in as well but for many cleaning up, the need doesn't go away when the water goes away.

I recently sat down with Dr. Gary Ludwig, a Psychologist here in the Quad Cities. I asked him what message the media needs to give to the public after the flood. He said, "flooding is different because it's often a disaster that doesn't go away quickly. The need remains there, long after the flood goes away and that usually happens after the media's coverage goes away."

This is quite evident this morning as we are reporting more than $10,000 donated to help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center after a fire. For yours truly, it's the noblest of all needs, helping animals who are helpless. I was so happy to see family and friends, even outside the Quad City area give to this need.

But a disaster such as a fire, tornado, hurricane, or earthquake happens instantly and is over. The need for relief is there immediately and goes down with time. For flooding, that need works in a different way. It makes me wonder if ten thousand was raised in 12 hours for the animal shelter, how much money was raised in the 12 full days since our record flood? My challenge to you is to give as much to flood relief as you can. This is not a "one or the other." Let's give to both and if monetary donations aren't easy for you, perhaps donate your time.

We are a giving community and I know we'll be better in the end because we came together when we needed it. For the animals AND the people.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen