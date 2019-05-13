× Shops with Hops returns to LeClaire Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa– Shops with Hops returns to the downtown area Saturday, May 18.

At 3 p.m. that day, the shops will be hosting the Midwest’s best breweries, so you can sip, sample, and shop your way through town. You can enjoy delicious craft beer samples from your very own 5 oz. souvenir tasting glass. You can also join them at the Green Tree Brewery for the after party.

Shops with Hops sponsor is CCKMA-QC (Cancer Can Kick My…- Quad Cities). They will be helping them raise money to fight cancer at Saturday’s event. Organizer Bobby Ray Bunch will join us during WQAD News 8 at 11 Monday, May 13 to talk about the event. To buy tickets, click here.