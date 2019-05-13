× Scott County flood victims can apply for federal assistance

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County has been added to the Presidential Disaster Declaration after part of the downtown was severely flooded.

The declaration was originally granted on March 23. Scott County was added to the list in mid-May, according to the office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

This means that Scott County residents can now apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program. Through this program, help is provided to homeowners, renters, and businesses.

Click here to apply or call 1-800-621-3362 or I-800-462-7585 TTY.

Because Scott County is now part of the presidential declaration, they are no longer eligible for the Iowa Individual Assistance Program.

