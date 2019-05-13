× Register for the Guy Randazzo Memorial Golf Outing

The St Ambrose Knights of Columbus will present its 20th annual charity golf outing and our 5th year under the banner of the Guy Randazzo Memorial Golf Outing on June 8, 2019.

The outing will once again be held at Highland Springs Golf Course.

Driving range opens at 11 am. Team check in until 12:30 pm. Shotgun start at 1 pm.

We set the bar pretty high last year and the fun has just begun! It’s a great day of golf, in honor of a pretty amazing man, with proceeds going to an organization that was near and dear to his heart. We’ll once again have another fantastic silent sports auction and as well as some familiar faces from the QC sports world.

The event will include a 4-person scramble, dinner and awards in the pavilion following golf.

Cost is $300 for a foursome.

To register your team, click here.

For more information, click here to visit our Facebook page.