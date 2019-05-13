× QC flood donation center announces day one stats,calls for specific donations

QUAD CITIES- The Salvation Army Flood Donation and Distribution Center in Davenport is asking for more donated items and volunteers.

“On the first day of operation on May 10, the Donation and Distribution Center served 69 families who have been affected by the flooding along the Mississippi and Rock Rivers. Those 69 families received 1,579 items that have been donated to the center.”-Major Scott Shelbourn

Items they say are urgently needed:

Individually packaged snack items (chips, cookies, granola bars, etc…)

Dehumidifiers

Fans

Tools for building repair

Cleaning supplies and tools

Personal protective equipment such as work gloves, nitrile gloves, work masks, and eye protection

Unopened bottles of bleach

Those impacted by the flood, or wanting to donate can visit the location between 10:00 a.m- 6:00 p.m Friday, May 10th or Saturday, May 11th.

The flood donation center is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm through the end of May.

A valid driver’s license or state-issued ID is needed to pick up items.