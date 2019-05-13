× Police: Fight involving 100 people breaks out in Davenport parking ramp

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A fight involving about 100 people broke out in a Davenport parking garage, leading to several people getting arrested.

The fight was underway on the Harrison Street ramp, located near the 2nd Street intersection. Police responded around 2 a.m. Monday, May 13.

According to an arrest affidavit, when police first got there, they “saw a group of 100 people fighting… and began to disperse it.”

Arrest affidavits show that six people were arrested for various offenses, including public intoxication, fighting, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct. The people who were arrested ranged in age from their late-20s to mid-40s.