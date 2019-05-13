One day after the fire: How are the pets at the QC Animal Welfare Center doing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois -- One day after a fire broke out at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, a representative from the organization said the animals were safe but some were in need of medical treatment.

The fire started in a dryer on Sunday afternoon, May 13. Tanya Mattingly, with the QCAWC said the Black Hawk Fire Department responded quickly and were able to get the animals out safely.

Mattingly said they were monitoring the cats because it can take a few days before it's clear what they need as far as medical attention.

One cat in particular, Tiger, was taken to the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities where he was being treated with oxygen.

