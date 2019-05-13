× Major warming on track later this week… Will come with a few thunderstorms

Great to have the sunshine this morning before some scattered clouds rolled in this afternoon. Despite that, temperatures are feeling pretty nice out there too with temperatures approaching 70 degrees.

After seeing the mercury cool off in the 40s overnight comes another day with highs right back near 70 degrees However, clouds will be on the increase once again as a weak disturbance could squeeze out a isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will continue to be the highlight in the days to follow with daytime highs averaging around the 80 degree mark. A bit more humidity will also play in the cards later this week as well which will increase the coverage of showers and thunderstorms across the area by the weekend. Not a total washout for the weekend as the shower/t-storm event later Saturday before ending Sunday morning. I’ll keep tabs on that timing for you.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here