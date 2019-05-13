Dixon man arrested after bar stabbing puts 2 men in the hospital

DIXON, Illinois- Two people are in the hospital and one has been arrested after stabbing outside a bar.

Balal Abdelhadi, 29, of Dixon, Illinois, was arrested on May 11th, for several charges including:

  1. Armed violence, (2 counts), class X felony
  2. Aggravated battery (2 counts), class 3 felony
  3. Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (1 count), class 3 felony
  4. Reckless conduct (2 counts), class 4 felony
  5. Unlawful use of a weapon (2 counts), class A misdemeanor.

Police say early in the morning on May 11 they pulled up to Drifter’s Saloon, at 85 South Galena Avenue.

They say there was a fight on the patio and two men were stabbed.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for stab wounds.

Police identified the suspect involved in the stabbing as Balal Abdelhadi of Dixon.

The Dixon Police Department arrested Abdelhadi and his bond was set at $200,000.

