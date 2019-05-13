Dixon man arrested after bar stabbing puts 2 men in the hospital
DIXON, Illinois- Two people are in the hospital and one has been arrested after stabbing outside a bar.
Balal Abdelhadi, 29, of Dixon, Illinois, was arrested on May 11th, for several charges including:
- Armed violence, (2 counts), class X felony
- Aggravated battery (2 counts), class 3 felony
- Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (1 count), class 3 felony
- Reckless conduct (2 counts), class 4 felony
- Unlawful use of a weapon (2 counts), class A misdemeanor.
Police say early in the morning on May 11 they pulled up to Drifter’s Saloon, at 85 South Galena Avenue.
They say there was a fight on the patio and two men were stabbed.
The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for stab wounds.
Police identified the suspect involved in the stabbing as Balal Abdelhadi of Dixon.
The Dixon Police Department arrested Abdelhadi and his bond was set at $200,000.
41.838921 -89.479548