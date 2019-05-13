× Augustana College targeted in data breach

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Augustana College was targeted in a ransomware attack, according to a statement from the school.

The statement confirms that confidential information was breached, but did not specify who, if anyone, was directly impacted.

“We have partnered with external agencies and have followed their expert guidance to investigate and resolve this issue, as well as notify those that may have been impacted,” read the college’s statement.

Augustana is offering identity-theft safeguards and free credit monitoring to those who have been affected. For free assistance call 855-662-8108.