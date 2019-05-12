Tracking summer-like warmth this week

Even though we’ve had some rainy days as of late, none of this rainfall has been overly heavy. The lack of heavy rain has done wonders for our river flooding situation, with the Mississippi River now out of major flood stage from Dubuque to the Quad Cities. This downward trend will continue for much of this week, and given the current trends, we remain on track to see the river fall below flood stage completely by the time we reach Memorial Day.

Modest falls will continue through Wednesday, with the Mississippi River generally falling another foot in most locations. This will also relieve tributary rivers and allow them to flow a bit more freely, reducing nuisance flooding in those impacted areas.

While we have a couple of isolated chances for showers and storms this week, the increasing temperatures will really help dry up some of the saturated farm fields around here. The farming community is quite behind in their planting schedules due to the recent heavy rains. With mostly dry conditions expected through at least Thursday, and rainfall remaining isolated, it should be a favorable week for this industry. Temperatures will soar into the 70s by Tuesday and then head for the 80s before next weekend.

Along with these warmer temperatures will come some humidity. Anytime the dew point rises above 60 degrees, it is considered noticeable by most. We’ll be well above that value by Thursday and remain there through the weekend. That added moisture will also work towards forming clusters of showers and thunderstorms at times.

The jet stream will not be favorable for severe weather until we reach the end of the week. That’s when a substantial dip is expected to take place in the Midwest, dividing the two air masses and pulling in enough energy for a possible severe storm outbreak from parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and even parts of the Dakotas. There are a lot of muddy details that have yet to work out, but this is something we’ll be tracking as we could see a few active storms of our own around here by next weekend.

What we hope doesn’t happen is that we get repeated heavy storm activity that lays down heavy rain. As of right now, it appears that pattern may set up for areas to our north, but this potential is something we’ll continue to track this week.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

