The Score Sunday – Alleman Soccer, Geneseo Soccer, YQC Rowers, FCA

Alleman Soccer wins the 1A Regional Title.  Hears what the Pioneers have to say has been working this year and what they expect in the upcoming Sectional Semifinals.

Geneseo Soccer is on a 20 game unbeaten streak.  The Maple leafs enter Regional play as the top seed and are focused on making a deep run this year.

YMCA QC Rowers are looking to follow up an historic year with another solid performance. Hear what they have to say about their upcoming season and how you can get involved with rowing.

The FCA story of the week features Orion Senior track star Danielle Taets.  Taets is the defending champ in the 100 hurdles and is ready to approach her last track meet with the same effort and energy that won the state title.

