× Rollover accident in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illiniois – Rock Island police and fire crews responded to a rollover accident on 35th Street West near the Centennial Expressway in Rock Island shortly before 6 P.M. on Sunday, April 12.

A police car blocked off 35th Street in the hours after the incident as the Rock Island Police Department investigated what caused the passenger vehicle to roll over.

No information on the occupant or occupants of the car was released. The investigation is ongoing.