Hundreds of moms celebrate Mother's Day at Niabi Zoo

COAL VALLEY, Illinois– It was a busy day at Niabi Zoo on Mother’s Day. Hundreds of people were lined up early in the morning for the free admission for moms.

Moms got the chance to spend some time with their kids, grandkids and families all while enjoying the hundreds of animals at the zoo. There were even some animals celebrating Mother’s Day themselves, including Colobus monkey Shirati and her new baby Katavi.

“It’s fantastic,” mother-of-two Emily Utley says. “I didn’t think there would be a lot of people here today because of the weather. it’s a little chilly. but the line was out the door when we got here. We’ll definitely see everything we can see today before Charlie runs out of energy.”

Charlie also told News 8 his favorite thing about his mom: giving her dandelions.