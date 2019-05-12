× Dryer catches fire at Rock Island home

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A dryer caught on fire at a home on 3345 28th Street Court in Rock Island on Sunday evening.

Homeowners Marcus and Jamie McQueen were getting ready for bed when they heard a loud “bang”. Marcus told News 8 he ran to the basement and saw the laundry basket in front of the dryer on fire. He grabbed it and carried it outside, but when he returned, the whole dryer was on fire. The couple rushed to wake their kids, 2, 6, 12 and 13 years old, and get them outside. Marcus tried to run back to get a work computer but the basement was already completely engulfed in flames.

Several Rock Island fire engines, police and ambulance vehicles responded, while neighbors, friends and family crowded around to comfort the couple as they watched first responders clear the house from across the street.

Marcus McQueen said nobody was hurt or injured, only “there’ll be a lot of damage.” He said he inhaled smoke but the kids are fine and staying with his sister’s who lives nearby.