Dogs and cats evacuated from fire at Quad Cities Animal Welfare Clinic in Milan

MILAN, Illinois -- A fire at the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Clinic in Milan prompted the evacuation of about 18 dogs and cats.

Several fire engines from the Blackhawk and Rock Island Fire Departments, as well as police and ambulance responded to a fire alarm at the shelter on 1st Street W at about 2 o'clock this afternoon when a large commercial dryer caught fire.

Luckily, the fire did not spread to any other rooms where the animals were.

"The fire we got knocked down in five minutes time, big thing was just getting the animals outside quickly," said Blackhawk Fire Chief Doug DuBree.

"So we got the dogs into the outside kennel area and then getting the cats in their cages outside, that took a little bit of time, and then we've been on scene just getting all the smoke removed from the structure here," he said.

The 10 cats and 8 dogs at the facility at the time are being checked by a vet for smoke inhalation.