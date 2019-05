Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dylan Wiemers wins the Western Big 6 Singles title in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Quincy wins the team title Moline is second, Galesburg is third.

Bettendorf Girls Soccer needs penalty kicks to beat Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-2.

Quad City Steamwheelers have another game slip away at the end. Iowa Barnstormers scored on the last play of the game to win 59-56.