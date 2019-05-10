Where you can buy flood relief T-shirts to help Davenport cleanup efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- T-shirts are being sold to help the cleanup efforts downtown Davenport after floodwaters breached a barrier on Tuesday, April 30.

The shirts don the phrase "Come hell or high water" and list all of the businesses impacted by the flooding.

The Full Kit started selling its first box on Wednesday, May 8. Shirts cost $20 apiece.

"Community is everything to us and our friends own businesses down here and we wanted to help and this is the best way we knew to help," said Mitch Dettman, owner of Full Kit.

The Raccoon Motel, Analog Bar and 392 Coffee are also selling the shirts.