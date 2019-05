Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- May 10, several volunteers visited Front Street Brewery to help with clean up.

Water that was inside the restaurant has since gone down., leaving behind quite a mess.

Volunteers took out damaged booths, bottles of liquor and helped washed dirty dishes.

Don't worry, as a reward they were treated to some free beer.

The owner of Front Street says he doesn't plan to reopen until the fall.