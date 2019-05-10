UNCC shooter identified himself as the gunman when police arrived, court documents show

(CNN) — The suspect in the shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte identified himself as the gunman when officers stormed a classroom after he opened fire, court documents show.

Authorities identified the suspect as former student Trystan Terrell, 22. He opened fire with a pistol in a classroom with dozens of students on April 30, killing two people and wounding four others.

Terrell was taken into custody after identifying himself and a Glock firearm was recovered at the scene, court documents said. Officers said that at the time of his arrest, he had a black leather bag on him with multiple gun magazines.

Search warrants filed in Mecklenburg County Court said officers seized a laptop, paper targets, three handgun magazines, six boxes of ammunition and a magazine holder from Terrell’s apartment.

He apparently targeted the Kennedy building, which he was familiar with, police said.

“The choice of that building was by design. It was intentional,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said, declining to elaborate.

He had ‘quite a bit’ of ammunition

The university said Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, North Carolina, and Reed Parlier, 19, of Midland, North Carolina, were killed.

Howell charged the gunman and knocked him off his feet, helping lead to his capture. Authorities have not provided information on a motive for the shooting.

The suspect legally purchased the handgun he used in the shooting, and had “quite a bit” of ammunition with him, Putney said.

He was taken into custody without incident, and as police led him away in handcuffs, he tilted his head back and smiled at the cameras.

Terrell was indicted on two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder in Mecklenburg County, according to court papers. The grand jury also indicted him on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count each of possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.

He is being held without bail.

He apparently targeted one table

Sophomore Joshua Ayers, 20, was in the classroom when the shooter burst in. The liberal studies class has about 100 students, but only about 30 were in class that day for final presentations.

“All of a sudden, the door on the north side of the room slams open. A guy rushes in, pulls up a gun with his right hand … and began firing at the far north corner table,” Ayers said. “He didn’t speak a word — just ran in and started shooting.

He said the attacker appeared to target one particular table. “I don’t want to say he specifically fired at that table, but fired mostly in/around that area,” he said.

Ayers said he calmly walked out of the class after the shooting.

“I know it sounds kind of weird, but … I didn’t panic, didn’t get scared. I just got up and left the room,” he said. I didn’t think “school shooting” until I talked to police.

Shooting survivor will graduate this weekend

Emily Houpt was one of four students injured in the shooting. She will be the first to walk across the stage in Saturday afternoon’s commencement ceremony at UNCC. Howell and Parlier, who were killed in the shooting, will receive degrees in memoriam.

Houpt will be at one of three ceremonies with her family. The ceremonies will be livestreamed, and will be held Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.