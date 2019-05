Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Iowa senator Joni Ernst toured flood damage in downtown Davenport.

May 10, The senator paid a visit to flooded areas in the QC.

She was joined by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and other city leaders at Pershing and 2nd street.

The location where the Hesco barrier failed.

Senator Ernst also met with volunteers helping with clean up. She says it's tough seeing the devastation, but it's inspiring to see the community's resilience.