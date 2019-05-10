NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 2 Crafts and 1 Cocktail to Celebrate Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy (Almost) Mother's Day! If you absolutely adore your mom like we do, then give these a try:

During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, May 10th, we made two crafts and one cocktail for our moms. The first craft is a tassel flower. I love this craft, because you can use all sorts of different colors for the flower and stem - plus it's fast and easy for anyone of any age! Click the video above to see if we NAILED IT or FAILED IT.

You can't give a gift without a card, so the second craft we tried out is this 3D card featuring a tulip in a heart. All you need for this one is construction paper and glue sticks. Once you get everything cut out, the little "crafters" can help glue it all together. Click the video below to see how we put it all together:

For our Cocktail of the Week, Eric showed us how to make some delicious Bellinis! Here's his recipe:

one pound of frozen peaches

1/2 cup of sugar

bottle of Prosecco

mint sprigs for garnish

In a small saucepan, heat frozen peaches in a 1/4 cup of water until bubbly. Add sugar until dissolved.

Using an immersion blender, blend the peaches until they reach a very smooth consistency.





Use one part peach concentrate to two parts Prosecco in a flutedd champagne glass. Garnish with mint sprigs. Share with Mom!

Here's the video: