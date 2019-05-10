× Investigators seek witnesses in deadly Easter Sunday shooting that happened outside of East Dubuque bar

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois — Investigators are trying to get in touch with people who may have been witnesses to a deadly shooting in April of 2019.

Jennifer L. Miller, a 44-year-old from Dubuque, was shot and killed outside a bar in the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 21. It happened near the intersection of Sinsinawa Avenue and 1st Street around 2:45 a.m.

According to a report by KCRG, witnesses said the shooting happened in front of a bar called The Cave.

Nearly three weeks later, investigators put out a call for witnesses, or anyone with video of the incident, to come forward. The case has been taken on by the Northwest Illinois Critical Investigation Response Team.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141. You can also email investigations@jodaviess.org. To remain anonymous, you cal call Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117.