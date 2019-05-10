Houston and Quad Cities get swamped more often, thanks to warming climate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As much as a foot of rain has fallen in the Houston Metro area in the past few days, inundating neighborhoods and submerging hundreds of cars and trucks.

This morning, millions of students are at home as schools remain closed and KTRK-TV reports more than 70,000 homes and businesses without power.

This week's rains is reminiscent of what happened in Hurricane Harvey in 2017. This will not have the incredible toll that did, but many commuters are urged to stay off the roads.

While incredible amounts of rain fall in Southeast Texas, you may be noticing that these types of stories are happening more often. That's not a coincidence! Climate change has a direct effect on the number of weather disasters that are occurring. And it's not just Houston. A warming climate means more intense rain events will happen. This will occur in any place where the Gulf of Mexico supplies moisture. It will be very expensive for any urban area that needs infrastructure improvements to alleviate flooding. This goes for places along the Mississippi River where more big floods are happening more often.

Finally, insurance premiums trend upward for everybody. That happens after every major hurricane, flood, or tornado outbreak occurs. If your insurance rates don't go up, consider yourself lucky!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen