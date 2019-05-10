× Galesburg police chief to retire

GALESBURG, Illinois- After 36 years with the department, Galesburg’s police chief is set to retire.

Galesburg Police Chief David Christensen has announced his upcoming retirement.

The city says he has served over 36 years with the department, for the last 13 he has been police chief.

“Christensen started his career with the Galesburg Police Department in 1982 as a Patrol Officer. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1995 and Lieutenant in 1999. In 2006, he was appointed as Chief.”

Galesburg is now looking to fill the role of Police Chief.

They say the search process will begin in June and conclude in August, with a Fall 2019 start date for the selected candidate.

The hiring process will include a community survey in order to consider the opinions and priorities of residents.

In addition to community input, an assessment center will be engaged to thoroughly and accurately evaluate each candidate’s relevant skills and abilities.