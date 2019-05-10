Friends, family of Tammy Loos rally for stricter car theft laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Three suspects involved in a fatal stolen car crash appeared at the Rock Island County Courthouse on May 10th.

51-year-old Tammy Loos from Milan was killed when three people evading police in a stolen car crashed into her on her birthday.

Nearly two months later, Tammy's friends and family are trying to make sure their tragedy does not happen to anyone else.

Armand Cannon, Amy Taylor and Alex Garrels faced a judge in traffic court. However, those at the rally want them tried in criminal court.

"If someone's speeding 5 miles over the limit, they're literally in the same courtroom as the people that killed my mom," said Courtney Loos, Tammy's daughter. "It's not just, it's not right, and something needs to be done. These laws need to be changed and stricter."

Lynne Bullock is Tammy's long-time friend and said her loss of life is simply not fair.

"The driver is facing two felony charges, I believe they each carry 15 years," said Bullock. "He will probably do three to fourteen... total. And the other two accessories will probably walk according to what they're saying right now."

Tammy's fiance, Matt Burroughs, said he knows the rally will not bring Tammy back, but he is still hoping to change things in her honor.

"Nobody should have to deal with what we're dealing with right now," Burroughs said. "If roles were reversed, Tammy would be standing here. Not me."

Together, they are hoping their efforts outside the courthouse will bring change inside it.

Tammy was a daycare provider for nearly 25-years. This Mother's Day, Tammy's children are hosting a memorial fundraiser and donating the money to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. It takes place at the Public House at 5260 Northwest Blvd. Davenport, IA.

Events beginning at 1:00 p.m. include:

50/50 Raffle

Silent Auction

Raffle Baskets

Bags Tournament and more.