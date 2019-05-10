× Flood Fest Tickets now on sale to benefit victims of flooding

QUAD CITIES- Flood Fest is a flood relief benefit concert on Friday, June 7, at the RiverCenter Great Hall in Davenport.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Officials say all proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.

“The concert is being produced by the RiverCenter, in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound. The musical guest line-up is in the process of being finalized and will be announced as soon as details are available.”

General admission tickets for the concert are $25 and available now through Ticketmaster.

A stand-alone option for those not purchasing a ticket but wishing to donate to the flood relief fund may also do so via Ticketmaster.

People also have the option to purchase a ticket and make a donation over and above the cost of concert admission. Ticketmaster has reduced ticket fees for the concert and waived fees associated with any stand-alone donations.

Event tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060056A88C22202E

Donations: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/060056A88DE6212D

“There has been an outpouring of support for downtown Davenport businesses during this challenging time,” said Kyle Carter, Executive Director, Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber. “Flood Fest will be a great opportunity to have some fun while raising money to support recovery efforts.”

“Proceeds from the concert will be given to Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a 501(c)3 whose mission is to improve the general economic well-being of the Scott County area and the greater Iowa Quad Cities area. Donations are tax deductible per IRS guidelines. Downtown Davenport Partnership, a non-profit organization focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport, will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.”

In addition, free 10’x10’ retail vendor space will be available at the concert to area businesses impacted by the flood. To reserve space, businesses may contact Jason Gilliland, Director of Events, Downtown Davenport Partnership, at jgilliland@quadcitieschamber.com.

Corporations interested in contributing to the effort should contact Jason Gilliland at jgilliland@quadcitieschamber.com.

For more information, visit www.downtowndavenport.com.