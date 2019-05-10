× Fast Facts: May QC flooding update

QUAD CITIES- The Mississippi River is forecast to fall below 18 feet late Sunday. That will mark 51 consecutive days the Mississippi River was at and above 18 feet.

Many streets still need debris removal and cleaning before they are safe for public use.

The city says structural concerns are possible on roads that have been under the longest.

Most current map of closed roads and the flood detour here:

The city is providing free parking in the ramps, and will not be enforcing the two-hour on-street parking zones through 7 a.m, Monday, May 20th.

The compost facility re-opens on Saturday, May 11th and the River’s Edge will re-open on Monday, May 13th.

Find property recovery, debris, and sandbag disposal information at http://cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/flood_recovery_resources.

The Freight House Farmers’ Market will be located at the Scott County Administration Building’s parking lot May 10-12.