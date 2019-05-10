× Dodging a shower or two on Mother’s Day… Slow warming on track for next week…

Breaks of sunshine have prevailed across the area today as temperatures will top just over 60 degrees later this afternoon.

What will also prevail for the weekend will be a northwest flow aloft that will not only keep our temperatures a good ten degrees below the norm but carry some broken cloudiness as well. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach around 60 degrees. Sunday still appears to be the day when a few spotty light showers will pop up. Certainly not a total washout on Mother’s Day though may make it a touch muddy if Mom decides to work on her favorite garden.

We’ll dry out for much of next week as temperatures will slowly improve around 70 as early as Tuesday with warmer 70s heading into the following weekend. Only shower chance for next week is still on track for Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here