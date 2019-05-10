× 4 arrested after fatal Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY- 4 people have been arrested several days after a fatal accident.

Police say early in the morning May 5, Illinois State Police investigated a fatal crash on 23rd Avenue and Wingate Drive in Warren County (near Little Swan Lake).

On May 9, police arrested Craig Sloan, 32, for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death.

The state’s attorney’s office also obtained arrest warrants for Jones, Ford, and Duckwiler for obstruction of justice.

The following people were arrested: