Vehicle hits 12-year-old girl in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on Wednesday, May 8.

According to Davenport Police, officers were called to the intersection of East Locust Street and College Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Locust Street when the girl was hit.

She was taken to Genesis hospitals, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.