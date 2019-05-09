THE CITIES PODCAST: Assessing what happened to Davenport in the 2019 Flood

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch and Scott County Emergency Management Director Dave Donovan about the Flood of 2019, the breach of the downtown flood barrier, and what needs to be done by flood victims to get government reimbursement.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.