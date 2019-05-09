× Still tracking that one shower chance later this weekend

It has been a light jacket day for most as a breezy northwest wind combined with plenty of cloudiness has kept temperatures in the 50s.

Skies will show slow signs of clearing as we go through the overnight hours resulting in the mercury dropping around the 40 degree mark.

Steering winds out of the northwest will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Fortunately, I only see one weather disturbance caught in that flow, which is still expected to arrive with a passing light shower on Mother’s Day Sunday. This will also mean that temperatures will stay just below normal with highs in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will improve into the 70s through most of next as steering winds become more zonal or west to east. If any showers or storms return in the forecast for next week it will likely take place by next Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here