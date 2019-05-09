× Six riding in stolen vehicle lead police on two-mile chase through Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A group of people riding in a stolen Subaru ran from police after about a two-mile chase through Davenport.

It was shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 when officers saw the stolen Subaru near 14th Street and Myrtle Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver led police on a chase, which ended near Central Park Avenue and Iowa Street, just east of the Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Police said the Subaru became disabled, and five out of the six people got out and ran; all six were arrested.

One loaded gun was found inside the vehicle.

Five of the six people involved were juveniles; they were all taken to the juvenile detention center. The other is 19-year-old Preston M. McDowell, according to the arrest reports.

According to the arrest affidavit, Preston had three grams of marijuana in his pocket.

The minors were charged with first-degree theft, carrying weapons, and interference with official acts. McDowell was charged with first-degree theft, carrying weapons, felon in possession, and interference. He was booked into the Scott County Jail.

The incident follows three teens being charged with stealing a Lexus earlier in the day.A teen was also shot later that evening on East 14th Street. This latest incident is still under investigation.