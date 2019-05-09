× Lee County sheriff says “be on the lookout”

LEE COUNTY, Iowa- The Lee County Sherriff has put out a warning on Facebook urging people to look out for a wanted man on the loose.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public to be on the lookout for Skyler Stark.

They say, Stark was involved in several pursuits and is wanted for robbery and burglary in the 1st degree.

His last known location was at 223rd Ave and 320th Street, rural Montrose at approximately 2:50 a.m. Thursday, May 9.