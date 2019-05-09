× How to Help Flood Victims and Support QC Breweries by Having a Pint

If you love beer, love our local breweries, and want to help victims of the record-breaking flood, make room in your schedule for Quad Cities Beer Week.

Scheduled from Monday, May 13th to Friday, May 17th, Quad Cities Beer Week celebrates our 12 breweries and highlights a different city each day to encourage the community to visit a brewery they’ve never sipped at before.

What’s more – a portion of the sales each day will be donated to the flood relief effort. With both Davenport breweries inaccessible because of the flood, Crawford Brew Works is hosting “Davenport Night” at their location, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, and putting Great River Brewery and Front Street Brewery beers on tap.

On Friday, May 17th, the Quad Cities Tap Takeover closes out Quad Cities Beer Week and coincides with a new tourism promotion from Visit Quad Cities – a beer passport. At the Tap Takeover, all of our area’s brewers will gather together at 5ive Cities Brewing, 2255 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf and each brewer will be represented on one tap handle.

For more information on Quad Cities Beer Week, click here.