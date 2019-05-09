Figge museum offering free admission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Figge art museum will offer free admission starting Saturday, May 11.

The free admission coincides with the final days of the "Louis Comfort Tiffany Exhibition."

It features 62 works created by Tiffany Studios including small blown glass vases, stained glass windows, and a collection of lamps.

The free admission period ends May 19th.

The museum also announced a new exhibit Thursday, May 9.

It features more than 90 pieces made between 1810 and 2010, which a drawn from collections of the "National Academy of Design of New York."

It will be on display starting in February.