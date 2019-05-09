City of Davenport to get rid of sandbags for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - If you're in Davenport, and you have sandbags that need to be disposed of, the city will get rid of them for you as part of recovery efforts from the Mississippi River flooding.

According to the City of Davenport, sandbags will need to be placed in a pile in the curb line, and not obstruct traffic.

To request your sandbags to be picked up, you can call 563-326-7923, or submit a request online here.

City leaders also said city parking ramps will also remain free, and the two-hour on-street parking zones will not be enforced through Monday, May 20th.