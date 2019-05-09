Burlington man arrested for relationship with 14-year-old

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Burlington man faces several charges after having what police call, a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

On Thursday, May 9, the Burlington Police Department arrested Shawn William Dickenson, 33,  of Burlington, Iowa on multiple counts of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree.

A person is considered to have committed 3rd-degree sexual abuse when they perform a sex act against the will of the person and or they are less than 15-years-old.

Police say the sexual relationship spanned over a 4 month period of time.

They are looking into more charges.

Shawn William Dickenson faces 5 counts of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree, all class C felonies.

