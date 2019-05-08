× Win Tickets to Tony Bennett Sweepstakes – Official Rules

Win Tickets to Tony Bennett Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).

Sponsors will conduct the Win Tickets to Tony Bennett Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Sweepstakes is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by Sponsors and reside in the Davenport, IA – Moline, IL – Rock Island, IL Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Sweepstakes Area”). The Sweepstakes Area includes 17 counties in Iowa and Illinois. In Illinois, the counties include Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren and Knox. In Iowa, the counties include Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Henry. Employees of WQAD, the Adler Theatre, Tribune Media Company, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CT and ends Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sweepstakes Entry:

To enter, go to the contest section of WQAD.COM and fill out the form located on the website.

Limit one entry per email address. Entries in excess of this limit are not eligible. All received entries become the property of WQAD and will not be returned. Entrants will also be given the option to opt in to receiving additional information from the Sponsors. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple daily entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Detection of said automated entry will lead to such entries being voided in Sponsors’ sole discretion. Only one registered account per entry. If multiple accounts are detected for a single entrant, the accounts will be voided and the entries will be disqualified in Sponsors’ sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to register or enter online will be deemed to be the registrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. WQAD reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Sweepstakes, including information on entrants obtained through the Sweepstakes, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law. WQAD reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this Sweepstakes in connection with the Sweepstakes.

Winner Selection: One winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries on or about 5/29/19. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner Notifications: Sponsors will attempt to notify winners by email and/or phone on Monday, May 29, 2019. Winners must have a valid email address where they can be notified. If a winner: (a) is not in compliance with the Rules, (b) does not respond within 48 hours of initial contact attempt, (c) is unwilling or unable to accept the prize, (d) does not sign and return any required documents or provide required identification to Sponsors by deadlines set by Sponsors, or (e) does not meet the eligibility requirements, Sponsors may elect to either not award the prize at all or award the prize to another winner by randomly selecting another entrant from the remaining pool of eligible entries for that drawing, time permitting. If Sponsors cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Prizes: There is one prize. One winner will receive 2 tickets to Tony Bennett’s performance at the Adler Theatre on Wednesday, June 5 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

ARV=$988

.

Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one winner per household. Winners are subject to verification by Sponsors of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to participating in the Live Shopping Event, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: The value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsors at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsors with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsors will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsors reserve the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prize received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Rules. This Sweepstakes is not intended for gambling. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsors, Tribune Media Company, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto and including participation in the Live Shopping Event), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.