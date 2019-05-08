Wheel of Misfortune; Ira Euring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 21-year-old Ira Euring. He's 6'1", 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Davenport Police for Probation Violation or original charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Intimidation with a Weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.