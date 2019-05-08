× THE CITIES PODCAST: How “Women Can Lead” teams companies with female employees

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the executive director of Iowa-based “Women Lead Change”, a group expanding in the Quad Cities to help companies improve opportunities for women in the workplace.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.