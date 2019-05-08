Reverse job fair highlights high-tech students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A reverse job fair was held at Scott Community College's Ubran Campus on May 8.

That means instead of students going to employers to seek work, the employers come to them.

In this case, students at the Eon Virtual and Augmented Reality Academy got a chance to show off some of their work.

"It's more than just a cool toy. It has now become something that is going to eventually change how we interact with technology daily," said student Tyler Halterman. "This (class) has kind of given us a competitive edge while all these companies are trying to jump on board to do this."

Local leaders got to walk from station to station inside the college's community room to learn more about student projects.

"Five to ten years from now, you`re going to have augmented reality in every aspect of your daily life," said Andrew Heath. He is the Vice President of International Operations at Jupiter Machine Tool in Galesburg, Illinois. "Its not just going to be an industrial application. It will be at the restaurant, it will be at the clothing store, it will be at the library, it will be at home through your TV. There`s really no barrier to the development of this industry."

Virtual and augmented reality is also becoming big businesses. Within the next 10-years, projects are expected to exceed $100 Billion dollars.

"We are part of that and we desperately need talented young people to help drive that forward," said Heath. "When people think about IT and advanced IT, they think about California. Automatically. But, it does`t have to be that way."

All you need is an internet connection, and passion fueled by talent.