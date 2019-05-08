Click here for StormTrack 8 radar

Plea deal reached in death of 12-year-old boy

Posted 8:48 am, May 8, 2019, by

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A plea deal for one southeast Iowa woman means there will be no trial in the case stemming from the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The Hawk Eye reports that 37-year-old Amber McIntosh-Crear, of West Burlington, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor child endangerment causing injury. Prosecutors lowered the charge in return for her plea and also agreed to drop a child endangerment charge filed against 41-year-old Bobbi Crear.

The women were accused of not providing enough nutrition to 12-year-old Rylan McIntosh, who died in September 2017. Authorities say the boy’s medical conditions required that he be fed a nutrition drink through a tube to his stomach. An autopsy report lists the cause of his death as undetermined.

Des Moines County court records don’t list a sentencing date for McIntosh-Crear. The records say she acknowledged her usage of methamphetamine could have caused a substantial risk to her son’s health.

