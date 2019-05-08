× Moline testing weather sirens today at 10 a.m.

MOLINE, Illinois –Don’t be alarmed if you hear Moline’s weather sirens this morning.

The City of Moline is testing the sirens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8. For most Illinois communities, sirens are tested on the first Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m.

The Moline Police Department posted the #SirenAlert on their Facebook page to notify residents.

It is for testing purposes only, “and not due to severe weather in the area,” said police.

Severe weather may pop up in the area later on today, however. Remain alert and stay up to date with StormTrack 8’s forecasts.

It was not clear why the city was testing on this day.